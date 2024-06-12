1,200 parks in Bengaluru to stay open from 5am to 10pm

Bengaluru Bengaluru’s most popular parks — Cubbon Park and Lalbagh — won’t follow the new schedule announced by Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar as they are managed by the state horticulture department. (HT Photo)

The state government has announced that all parks maintained by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now remain open until 10pm. This change was declared by the state deputy chief minister and Bengaluru development minister, DK Shivakumar, during a press conference on Tuesday.

“To make our garden city more inclusive, all BBMP parks will now be open from 5am to 10pm,” Shivakumar said. “Previously, the timings were between 5am and 10am, and then from 1.30pm to 8pm. I urge all responsible citizens to cooperate with BBMP to maintain our parks.”

The adjustment follows long-standing demands from residents, who have been requesting extended park hours for years. Until now, parks were closed between 10am and 1.30pm for maintenance purposes.

However, the iconic Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, managed by the state horticulture department in Bengaluru, will continue with their existing schedules.

Residents warmly welcomed the government’s decision to keep the parks in the city open for a longer time. Chandrakala Nagaraj from Rajarajeshwari Nagara expressed her satisfaction, saying, “These parks are crucial for people to relax and for walking, and it is accessible to all sections of society. During the scorching summer months, people depend on these parks to relax, especially the working class.”

Govindarajan, a 65-year-old retired bank manager from Kengeri, shared similar sentiments: “I spend much time in parks in the evening. These parks provide a cool environment along with pure air, which is scarce in cities these days.”

Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, boasts over 1,200 parks, making it one of the cities with the highest park density in the country. This decision to extend park hours aims to accommodate all residents, especially those who find the previous timings inconvenient.

Addressing concerns about potential misuse of parks during extended hours, Shivakumar assured that security measures would be implemented to guard the parks late at night.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance Bengaluru’s environment and community spaces. Last November, the state government introduced the Bengaluru Climate Action and Resilience Plan (What is it?), which includes the appointment of ‘Fellows of Climate Cell’. These fellows, primarily youth, will monitor the implementation of the plan and receive stipends for their work.

Furthermore, the administration plans to appoint ‘Friends of Climate Action Cell’ (What is it?), inviting NGOs, and resident associations to participate in transforming Bengaluru into a ‘Bluegreen Uru’—a term that emphasizes sustainable and green urban development.

With this new initiative, Bengaluru aims to not only preserve its title as the Garden City but also ensure that its green spaces are inclusive, accessible, and well-maintained for all residents.