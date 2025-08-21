12,000 trains to be operated in Bihar during Diwali, Chhath: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that 12,000 trains will be operated for Bihar on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath festivals. This announcement comes after he held discussions with the Bihar NDA leaders. The railways minister said that a Vande Bharat train will be started between Purnia and Patna.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Four Amrit Bharat trains will be launched to connect Delhi and Gaya, Saharsa to Amritsar, Chhapra to Delhi and Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad, the railway minister said, adding that a Vande Bharat train will be started between Purnia and Patna.

"It was decided that 12,000 special trains will be run for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals. 12,000 special trains so that passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience on these two big festivals... Those who will travel between 13th and 26th October and return between 17th November and 1st December will be given confirmed tickets, and a 20% discount will be given on the return journey. This experiment is also being done during this festival season," Vaishnaw said.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said that a special Buddha Circuit Train will be launched from Vaishali to Koderma, connecting key heritage destinations related to Lord Buddha.

Earlier today, Vaishnaw said that the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha, is a significant bill aimed at regulating online gaming, recognising its growing importance in the digital sector."The bill identifies three segments within online gaming," the minister told reporters after the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

The Minister said that E-sports are rapidly gaining prominence and will receive legal recognition. Online social games, which are played without monetary stakes are also to be promoted for family and friendly interaction.

"Online money games, which have become a major societal concern due to addiction and financial losses, leading to extreme cases, including suicides," the minister said. The World Health Organization has classified this as a public health issue termed "online gaming disorder", the minister said.