13 dead, 30 injured in major collision involving bus, truck in Bihar's Katihar

At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured in a road accident involving a bus, tuck, and a pickup truck in Katihar district of Bihar, police said.

At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured in a road accident in Katihar district.(Representative image/ANI )

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The incident happened on Saturday evening on NH-31 in Kodha block of Katihar under the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station, prompting an immediate rescue operation by local authorities and police, PTI reported.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each the deceased, and ₹50,000 to each injured.

"The chief minister... announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased from the CM's relief fund. He also announced ₹50,000 each to those injured in the accident," an official release of the chief minister said.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident. Initial reports suggested that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle leading to the crash.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured have been taken to a government hospital in neighbouring Purnea district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured have been taken to a government hospital in neighbouring Purnea district. {{/usCountry}}

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