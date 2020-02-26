13 killed as bus carrying wedding guests falls into river in Rajasthan

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:50 IST

At least 13 people were killed as a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota-Lalsot Mega Higway highway in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Wednesday morning, police said. The bus with over 2 dozen passengers on board was headed to Sawai Madhopur from Kota when it lost control while traversing a bridge and fell down in the Mej River.

“A mini bus carrying around 27-to-28 wedding guests lost control on the overbridge on Mez river and plunged into it,” said Divisional Commissioner of Kota LN Soni.

The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) is on the spot for rescue and relief operations.

“Rescue and relief operations have started at the spot while State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have also departed for the rescue operations”, said Soni.