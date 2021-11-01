13 dead as vehicle falls into gorge in Dehradun, CM orders probe

Thirteen people were killed and two others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 300-feet gorge in Chakrata area of Dehradun on Sunday morning, police said.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, which occurred along Bulhad-Baiyla road in Tiuni area, Chakrata tehsil, about 170 kms from Dehradun.

“As of now, 13 people have died in the accident. Their bodies have been recovered from the spot with the help of local villagers who were the first to reach the spot to rescue people. As it is a very remote area, rescue personnel are facing difficulties to reach the spot which is about 300 feet deep adjacent to the road,” Chakrata station house officer Satendra Bhati said.

“There were a total of 15 people travelling in the vehicle, of which the 13 died on the spot, while the remaining two were severely injured. They were rushed to Chakrata hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” he added.

District magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said: “It was a local utility vehicle and most likely, it was overloaded. A team of state disaster response force and police reached the area for search and rescue operations which was completed in the evening.”

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “I offer my deepest condolences to those who lost their dear ones in the accident. At the same time, I also pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for kin of each of the deceased and a compensation of ₹50,000 for the injured.

“I am saddened with the loss of lives in the accident. I pray for the departed souls and wish a speedy recovery for the injured,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

The chief minister directed the transport department to ensure that vehicles stop the practice of overloading. He also advised passengers to not travel in overloaded vehicles. He also directed the administration to ensure timely-treatment of the injured.