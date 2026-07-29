13 Indian seafarers remain stranded aboard MV AMIR1 at Chornomorsk port: Ukrainian Embassy

Thirteen Indian seafarers remain stranded aboard MV AMIR1 in a Black Sea port of Ukraine, under the continuing threat of "Russian missile and drone attacks", the country's embassy here said on Wednesday, adding Ukrainian authorities are providing "all possible assistance" regarding the affected seafarers.

Russia and Ukraine are involved in a conflict that has prolonged for over four years now. (Reuters)

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In a post on X, the Ukrainian Embassy also said that disturbing news continues to emerge from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, as it claimed that Russia has "intensified its attacks on civilian vessels and port infrastructure".

"Thirteen Indian seafarers remain stranded aboard MV AMIR 1 in the Port of Chornomorsk, under the continuing threat of Russian missile and drone attacks. Russia's actions have already caused deaths and injuries among Indian seafarers in the Black Sea," it said.

"Ukrainian authorities are providing all possible assistance and remain in close contact with the Embassy of India in Ukraine regarding the affected seafarers. We regret that our request to arrange a telephone conversation between Ukraine's Foreign Minister and India's External Affairs Minister on security in the Black Sea remains unanswered," the Ukrainian Embassy said.

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{{^usCountry}} There was no immediate response from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There was no immediate response from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said it was closely monitoring the situation involving a merchant vessel carrying 13 Indian seafarers near Ukraine's Black Sea coast, following reports that it was under threat from repeated drone and missile attacks.

"A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard. @MEAIndia," it said.

The latest development comes days after four Indian crew members were onboard merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar when it was struck at Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25. Two of the Indian seafarers remain missing, with India coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the ongoing search operation.

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The Ukrainian Embassy, in its post linked with MV AMIR1, further said, "the situation also calls for a closer comparison of the two security advisories issued by @dgshipping_IN India's Directorate General of Maritime Administration regarding the Strait of Hormuz on 15 July 2026 and the Black Sea on 23 July 2026".

Such a comparison "raises serious questions" as to whether the measures recommended for the Black Sea correspond to the level of risk faced by Indian seafarers, particularly in light of the "repeated Russian attacks on civilian vessels and the loss of Indian lives," it said.

Russia and Ukraine are involved in a conflict that has prolonged for over four years now.

Also Read: Kin seek official account after Kanpur seafarer’s death in Russia-Ukraine conflict

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The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has urged the Indian government and other authorities to immediately secure the safety of the crew and arrange their evacuation. According to the FSUI, MV AMIR1 is currently docked at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port with 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indians.

The Ukrainian Embassy further said, "We took note of the recent statement by the Forward Seamen's Union of India calling for stronger measures to protect Indian seafarers operating in high-risk maritime areas."

It further added, "We share its concerns and expect that our repeated warnings regarding the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea, together with these calls from India's maritime community, will prompt appropriate preventive measures by the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Directorate General of Maritime Administration to better ensure the safety and protection of Indian seafarers."

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The Russian Chargé d'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs following the attack on the MV Golden Leo, which claimed four Indian lives. "As Russian attacks continue to endanger Indian seafarers, will MEA summon the Russian representative once again for further explanations?" the embassy asked in its post.

On July 21, Russian Chargé d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov was summoned to the MEA.

The MEA conveyed India's grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on July 19, which resulted in the loss of four Indian lives, and had emphasised that such attacks "undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce".

The Russian Chargé d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are "unacceptable and must be avoided," the MEA had said in a statement on July 21.

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