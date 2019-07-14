30, including Army jawans, feared trapped as building collapses in Himachal’s Solan

Thirteen people were injured and more than 30 people, including Indian Army jawans, are believed to be trapped after a three-storey building collapsed near Kumarhatti in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Sunday afternoon.

Solan additional superintendent of police Shiv Kumar said rescue teams have pulled out thirteen people from the rubble so far. They have been admitted to the hospital at Dharampur and Solan.

He said that the building housed a restaurant on its top-flo0or and residential quarters on the first and ground floors.

Many tourists and army jawans were dining there when the building collapsed. “The rescue operation is on in full swing. No casualty has been reported so far,” he said.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 17:57 IST