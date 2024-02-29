13,874 leopards in India, up 8% from 2018: Data

There are 13, 874 leopards in India, up from 12,852 in 2018 according to a leopard population estimation by the union environment ministry, which noted that with 3,907, Madhya Pradesh has the most. A leopard in its enclosure at the Ramnabagan Wildlife Sanctuary. (PTI)

This estimate represents population in around 70% of leopard habitat. The Himalayas and semi arid parts of the country which are not tiger habitat were not sampled during the estimation exercise. The leopard population ranges between 12,616 and 15,132 individuals, representing a stable population in comparison to the similar area being sampled in 2018 with 12,172 — 13,535 individuals, the report, “Status of Leopards in India” said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The fifth cycle of leopard population estimation was carried out by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India in collaboration with state forest departments in 2022, as part of the quadrennial “Monitoring of Tiger, Co-predators, prey and their habitat” exercise in tiger range states.

Central India shows a stable or slightly growing population of leopards (2018: 8,071; 2022: 8,820), Shivalik hills but the Gangetic plains have recorded a drop (2018: 1,253; 2022: 1,109). “If we look at the area which was sampled both in 2018 and 2022 across India, there is a 1.08% growth per year,” the ministry said.

In Shivalik hills and Gangetic plains, there is a 3.4% decline per year, while the largest growth was seen in Central India and Eastern Ghats, 1.5% per year. Western Ghats and North East Hills and Brahmaputra flood plains also recorded growth of 1% and 1.3% per year respectively.

Rajaji, Dudhwa and Corbett Tiger Reserves have the largest leopard population in the Shivalik and Gangetic Plains landscape.

The Shivalik landscape has seen an increase in large carnivore conflict in recent years. Around 65% of the leopard population is present outside protected areas in the landscape, which could lead to an increase in such conflicts. In Uttarakhand, 30% of all human death and injury cases by wildlife were caused by leopards in the past five years. With an increase in tiger number in the landscape, large carnivore conflict needs to be actively managed, the report said. In Uttar Pradesh both leopard and tiger numbers have increased which requires an active engagement in conflict resolution by the forest department and civil administration, it added.

“All states in this landscape (Shivalik) are facing human-animal conflict with respect to tiger and leopard, this conflict will intensify in future and the state (Uttarakhand) needs to take proactive measures to avoid loss of life and property in such cases. With 65% of the leopard population in the state present outside Protected Areas, training of forest staff in the forest divisions and territorial forests is the first step towards managing the conflict. Timely compensations and awareness amongst local communities will also help alleviate the problem,” the report said.

Madhya Pradesh has the largest population of leopards in the country, 3,907, compared to 3,421 in 2018; Maharashtra has 1,985 leopards compared to 1,690 in 2018; Karnataka has 1,879 leopards compared to 1,783 in 2018; and Tamil Nadu has 1,070, compared to 868 in 2018.

Tiger Reserves or sites with highest leopard population are Nagarajunasagar Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh), followed by Panna (Madhya Pradesh), and Satpura (Madhya Pradesh).

“The fifth cycle of leopard population estimation (2022) in India focused on forested habitats within 18 tiger states, covering four major tiger conservation landscapes. Non-forested habitats, arid, and high Himalayas above 2000 msl (30% area) were not sampled for leopards...The findings underscore the critical role of Protected Areas in conserving leopard populations. While tiger reserves serve as important strongholds, addressing conservation gaps outside protected areas is equally vital. Rising incidents of conflict pose challenges for both leopards and communities. Since leopards survival outside protected areas is equally important, collaborative efforts involving government agencies, conservation organizations, and local communities are essential to enhance habitat protection and mitigate human-wildlife conflict,” MoEFCC said in a statement.

The 2022 cycle conducted a foot survey spanning 6,41,449km to estimate carnivore signs and prey abundance. Camera traps were placed at 32,803 locations, resulting in a total of 47,081,881 photographs and resulting in 85,488 photo-captures of leopards.

“Leopards exist in human dominated landscapes with not so much of conflict unless locally at some place their numbers are more than that area can sustain. The number of leopards in the country is possibly far higher than what this report indicates because this report has considered only tiger habitats. Leopards are there in urban areas such as Gurugram, Mumbai, Himalayan areas like Himachal Pradesh and semi-arid zones like Rajasthan and Gujarat. Their numbers are healthy outside protected areas also. Conflict happens in some areas individuals become old,” said Bilal Habib, conservation biologist and WII scientist.

“Project Tiger’s conservation legacy expands beyond tigers, evident in the leopard status report, showcasing broader species protection efforts. The report emphasizes conservation commitment beyond protected areas, lauding the Forest Department’s dedicated efforts. Project Tiger’s inclusive approach underscores ecosystem interconnectedness and diverse species conservation,” said Bhupender Yadav, union environment minister.

Leopards occupy a prominent position in the trophic pyramid alongside tigers, lions and dholes exhibiting adaptability in habitat and dietary preferences, and playing a vital role as top predators in many landscapes across India. Global distribution and population trends indicate significant declines due to various anthropogenic pressures, including habitat loss, prey depletion, and poaching according to the report.