13-year-old gang-raped in Odisha’s Cuttack, 2 detained

Two men, aged 35 and 60, have been detained on charges of gang-raping a 13-year-old in Cuttack district, said police.

On January 16, police officials in Salipur police station of Cuttack said, the teen was alone at home when the 35-year-old raped her after gagging her mouth. The girl's parents are daily wage labourers and she had stayed home to help with household chores. Soon after a 60-year-old man who knew the parents of the victim, arrived at the spot and raped her, said police. The duo again raped her on January 17.

After repeated sexual assaults, the girl fell sick and it was then that her parents got to know about the incident, said Salipur police inspector Bijay Kumar Bisi.

The parents, said police, having failed to reach an agreement with the accused, filed a complaint on Tuesday night.

The FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim and the two men have been medically examined.

The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report for 2019 2019 said 2,036 incidents of sexual offences against girl children and 1,417 incidents of rape were reported from Odisha.