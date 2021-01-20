13-year-old gang-raped in Odisha’s Cuttack, 2 detained
Two men, aged 35 and 60, have been detained on charges of gang-raping a 13-year-old in Cuttack district, said police.
On January 16, police officials in Salipur police station of Cuttack said, the teen was alone at home when the 35-year-old raped her after gagging her mouth. The girl's parents are daily wage labourers and she had stayed home to help with household chores. Soon after a 60-year-old man who knew the parents of the victim, arrived at the spot and raped her, said police. The duo again raped her on January 17.
After repeated sexual assaults, the girl fell sick and it was then that her parents got to know about the incident, said Salipur police inspector Bijay Kumar Bisi.
The parents, said police, having failed to reach an agreement with the accused, filed a complaint on Tuesday night.
The FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The victim and the two men have been medically examined.
The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report for 2019 2019 said 2,036 incidents of sexual offences against girl children and 1,417 incidents of rape were reported from Odisha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in more states over hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC irked over criticism of farm committee picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu’s rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After cabinet expansion, dissent brews in Karnataka BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One in 3 new Covid cases recorded in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after 2nd dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SA, Brazil strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala hospitalised in Bengaluru week before her release from prison
- Sixty-three-year-old Sasikala who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism was admitted to hospital with cough and fever.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row
- The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa
- A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment
- Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox