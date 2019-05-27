14-year-old allegedly beaten up by army in Budgam critical

Protest erupted against security forces in Soibug area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday against the detention and thrashing of some youths including a minor on Friday following the killing of militant commander Zakir Musa in south Kashmir.

One of the injured, a 14-year-old boy of Soibug village was referred to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and was operated for a head injury. He is said to be in critical condition.

“There was contusion (brain injury and blood leaking into brain tissue) in his brain due to trauma. We operated on him and he is on ventilator on double support,” said medical superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan.

Locals protested against the 2 RR army camp in Budgam for detaining and then beating the youth who were allegedly pelting stones following the killing of Zakir Musa.

Police said that the army handed over three youth to the locals besides handing over two more youth to their parents allegedlyin injured state on Saturday.

Police said they are looking into the matter.

Superintendent of police, Budgam, Amod Nagpuri said,“Parents of these youth protested alleging that their sons were beaten by security personnel in custody and then handed over to them with injuries. One of them is a minor. The counter version is that he fell down while runningaway and injured himself.We are investigating.”

“The army handed over three youth to us. The army said they have video proof of their stone pelting,” he said.

Army spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the army was ascertaining details of the allegation and would soon come up with the facts.

