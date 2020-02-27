e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 14-year-old gang-rape victim sets herself on fire in Madhya Pradesh, succumbs

14-year-old gang-rape victim sets herself on fire in Madhya Pradesh, succumbs

Inspector Rajendra Dubey said as per the girl’s dying declaration, she was gang-raped at least four times. “The last time they gang-raped her was one and a half months back.”

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 03:18 IST
Mayank Bhargava
Mayank Bhargava
Hindustan Times, Betul/ Bhopal
         

A 14-year-old tribal girl died at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Wednesday after her repeated gang rape pushed her to set herself afire in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

Betul’s additional police superintendent, Shraddha Joshi, said they have arrested Sandeep Hisare and Nitesh Nagale for allegedly raping the girl. A third accused is absconding and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest him, added Joshi.

Joshi maintained there was no police complaint about the gang rape and the girl’s suicide brought the matter to light.

Inspector Rajendra Dubey said as per the girl’s dying declaration, she was gang-raped at least four times. “The last time they gang-raped her was one and a half months back.”

She has named the accused also in her suicide note.

Dubey said the accused are labourers and in their 20s. “They had threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to police. She did not even share her ordeal with her family members.” Dubey said the accused have been booked for gang rape and abetment to suicide. He added they will also be charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

tags
top news
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
Centre notifies Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi High Court
Centre notifies Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi High Court
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news