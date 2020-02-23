14-year-old student raped in Rajasthan’s Bundi at knife-point

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 03:43 IST

A teenage student was raped after being threatened with a knife in Rajasthan’s Hindoli region of Bundi district, police said on Saturday.

Police said the victim’s family lodged a FIR on Friday that one Ashok Kumawat (21) arrived at their home around two and a half months ago and took their daughter to a backyard where he raped her.

The accused also threatened the victim to not inform the family about the rape otherwise he will kill his younger brother, investigation officer Brajmohan Meena said.

“The accused later raped the girl several times after which the girl informed her family on Friday about the crime ,” said Meena, adding that her father then filed a police complaint.

The 14-year-old victim is a class 8 student, he said. Police lodged the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO).

Meena said that the medical of the victim was carried out on Saturday, while police team started looking for the accused.