141 unauthorised structures in Vasai-Virar region will be demolished post Ganpati festival: Maharashtra minister Naik

A total of 141 unauthorised buildings identified across the Vasai-Virar region in Palghar district will be demolished after the end of the 10-day Ganpati festival, Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik said on Friday. He was speaking to reporters after visiting those affected by the building collapse in Virar East on Wednesday, which claimed 17 lives. On the issue of rehabilitation of residents, Naik stated he would raise the matter with CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.(Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The building had collapsed onto an adjacent vacant tenement at Vijay Nagar at 12.05 am that day. "The incident is deeply unfortunate. It is the circumstances that force people to occupy such illegal buildings. In reality, we are paying the price for years of negligence, when such structures were allowed to come up unchecked," he said.

"A total of 141 unauthorised buildings have been identified across Vasai-Virar region. After the Ganesh festival, all these structures will be demolished. I extend full support to the municipal commissioner to take strict action," Naik asserted.

The festival, among the most patronised in Maharashtra, started on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27) and ends on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6).

On the issue of rehabilitation of residents currently living in these buildings, Naik stated he would raise the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde post the next cabinet meeting.

The minister also held a high-level review meeting with senior officials and elected representatives to assess the situation and chalk out a roadmap to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Among those present were District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) Commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi, MP Hemant Savara as well as MLAs Sneha Pandit-Dubey and Rajan Naik.

Meanwhile, Pandit-Dubey said in a statement called for a strict action against the officials allegedly protecting those indulging in unauthorised constructions. "Illegal constructions that play with the lives of citizens will not be tolerated at all. The administration should take strict steps and ensure that such accidents do not happen again in the future," she said.

The past and present municipal officials failed to act despite multiple warnings, the legislator said. She demanded the formation of special ward-wise teams to identify unauthorised constructions, quick action against guilty officials, among other things.

She alleged that there was a strong nexus between certain officers and the land or chawl mafia, and noted that without dismantling this network, such deadly constructions will continue to rise.