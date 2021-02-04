IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 145 fell ill after having biryani at Assam govt event; probe ordered
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
india news

145 fell ill after having biryani at Assam govt event; probe ordered

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he also had food from the "same kitchen and no doubt, I too suffered from stomach upset but am fine now".
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Diphu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:32 AM IST

As many as 145 people were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Assams Karbi Anglong district after having biryani at a government function attended by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, prompting the authorities to order an inquiry on Wednesday, officials said.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at the programme held in the Diphu Medical College on Tuesday, said he had fallen ill after having the food but he is fine now. Sonowal inaugurated the academic session of the MBBS course at the medical college and around 8,000 people who attended it were served packed biryani.

The health minister said at a press conference in Guwahati that 145 people were admitted to hospital since Tuesday night and 28 of them were discharged. He said that 117 people are still under treatment and they are all doing fine. Sarma said that he also had food from the "same kitchen and no doubt, I too suffered from stomach upset but am fine now".

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Ng Chandra Dhwaja Singha said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the circumstances leading to the incident.

One person who attended the event died at a hospital on Tuesday night but it was yet to be ascertained whether food poisoning was the cause of his death, he said. Food samples were collected and sent for testing. Those who were admitted to the hospital complained of abdominal pain and vomiting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarbananda sonowal himanta biswa sarma
app
Close
The authorities have put barricades and tight security in border areas near Delhi in the wake of farmers' protest.(PTI Photo)
The authorities have put barricades and tight security in border areas near Delhi in the wake of farmers' protest.(PTI Photo)
india news

Farmers' protest: Internet curbs lifted in 2 Haryana districts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The Haryana government had initially suspended internet services in 17 districts, but later extended the suspension in some districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Peaceful protests hallmark of thriving democracy’: US amid row over farm stir

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The United States on Wednesday hinted its support to the agricultural legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Parts of Delhi to receive light rain today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Bihar: Discoms propose tweaking power tariff for industries

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Under the differential power tariff scheme, industries would get incentives for power consumption during the day and will be charged more than the usual tariff for usage in the evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Delhi HC to hear Future’s plea against status quo on Reliance deal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:43 AM IST
An Amazon spokesperson said the company has not only been committed to an early resolution of the dispute with the FRL but continued to be willing to support it even during the temporary financial challenges posed by Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Reuters)
File photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Reuters)
india news

Uproar over Thunberg's 'farm protest toolkit': All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
The document in Thunberg's tweet had details about January 26 protests and other street protests. The screenshots of the documents were widely shared on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House.
A view of Parliament House.
india news

Budget session LIVE: Rajya Sabha proceedings to commence shortly

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Parliament LIVE: The Centre and Opposition have agreed to allot 15 hours in Rajya Sabha to discuss the farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

Light rain, thunderstorm warning for Delhi, other parts of NW India today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail are likely to be caused by the interaction between a Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
india news

145 fell ill after having biryani at Assam govt event; probe ordered

PTI, Diphu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he also had food from the "same kitchen and no doubt, I too suffered from stomach upset but am fine now".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
india news

Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in J&K

By Ravi Krishan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control in Sundarbani sector late Wednesday, said a defence spokesman
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attends Punjabi singer Galav Waraich's performance during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo )
BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attends Punjabi singer Galav Waraich's performance during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo )
india news

In 10 days from now, Punjab to hold civic polls; farmers' stir big challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Several BJP leaders in Punjab accused the SAD and Congress of threatening its representatives, the Congress, however, denied the claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to visit farmer who died during R-Day rally

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:29 AM IST
The farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws has entered day 71 and security remained tightened at several border points in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
The Border Security Force (BSF) chief also said that the neighbouring nation is using drones from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Italy.(YouTube/@DroneSeed/Representative Image )
The Border Security Force (BSF) chief also said that the neighbouring nation is using drones from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Italy.(YouTube/@DroneSeed/Representative Image )
india news

Pakistan effectively using drones for smuggling, surveillance: BSF DG

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:43 AM IST
There have been instances of dropping of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics through the drones, particularly in Punjab and Jammu sectors, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana mentioned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed the historic Red Fort last week.(AP File Photo)
A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed the historic Red Fort last week.(AP File Photo)
india news

One arrested for violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on R-Day

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Dharmendra Singh's role in hoisting a religious flag at Red Fort on January 26 is also being ascertained, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF soldiers patrol next to a stream near the Line of Control in Poonch district.(Reuters File Photo )
BSF soldiers patrol next to a stream near the Line of Control in Poonch district.(Reuters File Photo )
india news

Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Sepoy Laxman, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, was the fourth soldier killed this year in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP