15 cholera cases in 3 days in Jamnagar, pipeline leakage suspected

Fifteen cholera cases have been confirmed in Jamnagar, Gujarat in the last three days, health officials said on Tuesday. Another 15 patients with diarrhoea and vomiting have been admitted to the government hospital and are under observation, and their test results are awaited, said an official at Jamnagar Municipal Corporation. No deaths have been reported so far. A health worker opens a cholera vaccine. (Representational image/AP)

The cases were detected in an encroached settlement in Jamnagar where health authorities suspect contamination of drinking water due to leakage from an illegal drainage pipeline, according to the official.

The area is known as Dhararnagar and derives its name from the Gujarati word “dharar”, a colloquial term used locally to describe forceful or unauthorised occupation. Officials said the unauthorised nature of the settlement has resulted in weak sanitation and drainage systems, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.

Dr Nilam Patel, additional director (public health) in the Gujarat health department, said there have been cases of cholera in Jamnagar and that under public health norms, even a single confirmed cholera case is treated as an outbreak. He said this approach is followed because the disease can spread rapidly through contaminated water if not contained at an early stage.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by consumption of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It can lead to severe dehydration if untreated, though prompt medical care and rehydration prevent fatalities in most cases.

The cholera cases come nearly a month after a typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar exposed cracks in water and sanitation infrastructure in the state capital. Multiple leaks in water and sewage pipelines were reported across the city, triggering a surge in typhoid cases concentrated in several sectors. Investigations found mixing of drinking water with sewage due to damaged and leaking pipelines. Health authorities there confirmed dozens of active cases linked to contaminated drinking water, and the National Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the state government on the situation.

Patel said preventive measures in Jamnagar have been initiated, including chlorination of water sources, active surveillance in the affected locality, deployment of medical teams at the local level and distribution of oral rehydration salt packets from house to house. Health workers are monitoring residents for symptoms and collecting samples to assess the extent of the spread.