15% dip in India’s Covid-19 cases in week vaccination drive commenced
Vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) commenced in India on January 16, the penultimate day of the previous week. It was also a week in which the country saw its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases since June last-12,584 on January 12, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard.
The week which marked the beginning of India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19, was also the one during which the country recorded a total of 107,701 new Covid-19 cases, the ministry’s dashboard shows. The break-up is as follows: 16,311 (January 11); 12,584 (January 12); 15,968 (January 13); 16,946 (January 14); 15,590 (January 15); 15,158 (January 16) and 15,144 (January 17). In the week before, the country recorded 126,319 new Covid-19 cases: 16,504 (January 4); 16,375 (January 5); 18,088 (January 6); 20,346 (January 7); 18,139 (January 8); 18,222 (January 9) and 18,645 (January 10). This means that in the previous week, the country’s weekly tally of Covid-19 cases fell by 18,618 or 14.73% from the week before.
In the last 10 days, daily new cases have been less than 20,000, the ministry said on Sunday. In fact, in the month of January, only twice has the country recorded more than 20,000 daily cases, on January 7 and January 1 (20,035).
In terms of death, the total fatalities in the previous week were 1,275, while the corresponding tally the week before was 1,564, as per the health ministry’s numbers. This means that India’s new weekly fatalities saw a dip of 289 or 18.47% from those in the week before. The daily deaths in the last 23 days have been below 300, the ministry said.
India is administering doses of Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin. It has the second-highest tally of Covid-19 in the world, behind that of the United States of America. The country’s tally currently stands at 10,557,985 including 152,274 deaths.
