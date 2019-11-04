15 injured after grenade attack in Srinagar market

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:59 IST

Fifteen people were injured in a grenade attack in a market in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar on Monday. Police said the incident took place in a market in Maulana Azad Road.

Nine people were admitted to hospital, with one still in a critical condition, after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the centre of the city, Reuters reported quoting officials, who declined to be named.

“The injured, most of them civilians, have been shifted to hospital for treatment as the area has been cordoned off for searches,” police said. Footage on television showed a large security presence as the place was being sanitised.

Monday’s attack came when markets were open and traffic was moving normally in the civil lines area of the Srinagar city.

The attack comes a week after another grenade attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore. On October 28, nineteen people were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade in north Kashmir’s Sopore town.

The attack, which took place at a bus stand near Hotel Plaza, happened a day before a delegation of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will visit Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 12, eight people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in a market place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.