1.5 kg amphetamine worth 3 crore seized from passenger at Chennai airport

Chennai airport customs intercepted a passenger from Guinea last Sunday carrying about 1.5 kilograms of amphetamine type stimulants worth ₹3 crore. The passenger had arrived from Guinea via Addis Ababa and was intercepted based on intel inputs, according to Customs Zone, Chennai. The man has been arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Customs Act, 1962.

In December 2022, HT reported that the Centre was examining the feasibility of installing electronic scanners at vulnerable seaports since illicit drugs worth over ₹27,000 crore smuggled to India via maritime routes have been seized by domestic agencies in the past five years.

Although the details are not yet known, the official said X-ray scanners for containers are likely to be installed soon at all ports so that every incoming or outgoing shipment can be checked for contraband.

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alone seized heroin worth ₹1,274 crore in 2021, in which 11 foreigners were arrested, official data show. It seized heroin and morphine worth ₹2,460 crore in 2017 at seaports, in which 13 Indians were arrested. Various drugs including ketamine and methamphetamine worth ₹1,136 crore were seized in 2019 and the bureau arrested 12 foreigners in separate cases. In 2020, heroin and amphetamine type stimulants worth ₹206 crore were seized and seven foreigners were arrested.

