15-year-old raped in UP, accused arrested

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:39 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Hindustan Times, Meerut
A forensic team also visited the spot on Saturday and collected evidence from the car.
A forensic team also visited the spot on Saturday and collected evidence from the car.(HT file photo)
         

The police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the accused, Pulkit Saini, raped the girl in a car that bore the sticker of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Goraksha Samiti. The party has denied any connection to Saini.

Officials said that the girl and the accused used to practice judo at the same college ground. On Friday, when the girl was riding her two-wheeler to the college ground, the accused stopped her and convinced her to ride in his car. He then drove the car to a secluded area and raped her, the officials said. He also threatened to harm her if she told someone of the incident, the officials added.

The girl informed her family on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital as her health deteriorated, the officials said.

“A case of rape was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Saturday night,” said Dinesh Kumar, station house officer of TP Nagar police station.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Pocso Act.

A forensic team also visited the spot on Saturday and collected evidence from the car, officials said.

Meanwhile, BJP’s city president Mukesh Singhal said that the accused was not associated with the party and was fraudulently using the Goraksha Samiti sticker and flag on his car.

