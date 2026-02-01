15,000 content creator labs across India as animation-comics sector growing fast, says Sitharaman in Budget 2026

Content creators and even comic books found a mention as focus areas for the economy in Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026 speech on Sunday. “India's animation, visual effects, gaming and comics, AVCG, is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030,” Sitharaman said. (PTI)

She said content creator labs will be opened in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges across India with the support of Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai.

She also announced plans to set up another National Institute of Design.

The details of how these will function were not immediately shared.

“The Indian design industry is expanding rapidly, and yet there is shortage of Indian designers,” she further noted. “I propose to establish a new National Institute of Design to boost design education and development,” she added.

This NID would be in the eastern region, she said, sharing no further details.