15,000 content creator labs across India as animation-comics sector growing fast, says Sitharaman in Budget 2026

She also announced plans to set up another National Institute of Design.
“India's animation, visual effects, gaming and comics, AVCG, is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030. I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, in setting up AVCG content creator labs in 15,000 secondary schools all over the country; and 500 in colleges,” Sitharaman said.
The details of how these will function were not immediately shared.
“The Indian design industry is expanding rapidly, and yet there is shortage of Indian designers,” she further noted. “I propose to establish a new National Institute of Design to boost design education and development,” she added.
This NID would be in the eastern region, she said, sharing no further details.