India News / 158 booked in Jharkhand lynching, mob violence

158 booked in Jharkhand lynching, mob violence

The incident took place on June 13 when a mob of over 150, armed with traditional weapons, attacked the house of Suresh Marandi, reportedly a member of banned left wing extremist (LWE) group CPI-ML and absconding murder accused, and set it to fire.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 05:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dhanbad
         

The police on Sunday lodged an FIR against eight identified and 150 unidentified people for allegedly being part of a mob that attacked and killed a murder accused and burnt four houses of his relatives in Giridih district’s Pipratand village, Jharkhand.

The incident took place on June 13 when a mob of over 150, armed with traditional weapons, attacked the house of Suresh Marandi, reportedly a member of banned left wing extremist (LWE) group CPI-ML and absconding murder accused, and set it to fire.

The mob took hold of Marandi while he was trying to escape. They also burnt three other houses of Marandi’s relatives who were also accused in the murder case. However, the police managed to rescue seven people.

DSP Neeraj Kumar Singh, who was camping in the village, under Pirtand police station, said, “Heavy numbers of police force and CRPF personnel have been deployed in the region. The situation is completely under control now.” Ashok Prasad, officer in-charge of Pirtand police station, said, “An FIR has been registered in Marandi’s lynching case. Strict action will be taken.”

He added that for the safety of Marandi’s family, they have been kept at the Bisunpur Panchayat Bhawan. “We are keeping a strict vigil on the movement of villagers to prevent any further attack on Marandi’s relatives residing in the village,” Prasad said. “Five accused allegedly involved in Kishku’s murder have been arrested and sent to jail.”

An eerie silence prevailed in village even after 36 hours of the incident even as forces took out flag march in the village on Sunday morning.

