e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 15th Finance Commission on course to finalise report by end of this month

15th Finance Commission on course to finalise report by end of this month

The 15th Finance Commission is mandated to make their final report for 2021-26 available by October 30, 2020. The Commission remains on course to complete their task, it added.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:17 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Rangarajan and Kelkar chaired the 12th and 13th Finance Commissions, respectively.
Rangarajan and Kelkar chaired the 12th and 13th Finance Commissions, respectively.
         

The 15th Finance Commission is on course to finalise its report by October 30, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Commission’s Chairman N K Singh along with its members on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the Chairmen of two previous Finance Commissions -- C Rangarajan and Vijay Kelkar -- respectively.

Rangarajan and Kelkar chaired the 12th and 13th Finance Commissions, respectively.

“The Chairmen of the previous Finance Commissions appreciated the tough challenge faced by the 15th Finance Commission, given the background of the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant loss of economic activity and its impact on fiscal parameters of the general government,” the statement said.

The 15th Finance Commission is mandated to make their final report for 2021-26 available by October 30, 2020. The Commission remains on course to complete their task, it added.

tags
top news
52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
MI vs RCB Live: Mystery around Rohit’s injury as Mi face Kohli’s RCB
MI vs RCB Live: Mystery around Rohit’s injury as Mi face Kohli’s RCB
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In