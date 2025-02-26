Menu Explore
15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by tuition teacher in Delhi

PTI |
Feb 26, 2025 09:18 PM IST

A tuition teacher in south Delhi repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl, who lodged a complaint about the incident along with her father. 

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by her tuition teacher in south Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

Image for representation(HT_PRINT)
Image for representation(HT_PRINT)

According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday when the girl came with his father to the police station to lodge a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said, "The minor alleged that she had been attending tuition classes conducted by the accused from 2022 to 2025. She alleged that the accused mentally harassed and raped her multiple times in the tuition centre."

He added that the accused also threatened the victim and blackmailed her. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
