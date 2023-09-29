15-year-old killed, body violated in Assam

Three men, including a railway employee, were arrested for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old girl and subsequently violating her body in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday, police said. Police said that they nabbed the accused on Wednesday after tracking one of their mobile phones , the number for which was found written in the victim’s notebook (HT representative photo)

The alleged incident took place on September 9 when the three accused, aged between 25 and 27, barged into the minor’s house. The accused were identified as Biplab Paul, Subhra Malakar and Rahul Das, a railway employee – all residents of Karimganj district. Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das said initial investigations suggested the victim was known to accused Rahul Das.

“The post mortem report revealed that the girl was first strangled to death and later her body was violated,” Das said. The SP confirmed that the three accused were involved in violating the body. According to a police officer, “ On September 9, the three accused forcibly entered her housein the absence of her parents,” the officer said.

The SP said:“Rahul Das is a railway employee. It is suspected that he was known to the girl.We are questioning him to get further details.”

Police said that in their complaint, the victim’s family alleged that Rahul stalked and threatened her a few days before the murder. Police said that they nabbed the accused on Wednesday after tracking one of their mobile phones , the number for which was found written in the victim’s notebook. “With the help of the phone number, we traced them,” Das said. Police said a case has been registered under Sections 376 (gangrape) and 302 (murder), of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Pocso Act. “The accused will be produced before a court on Friday,” Das said.

