News / India News / 15-year-old killed, body violated in Assam

15-year-old killed, body violated in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Sep 29, 2023 07:04 AM IST

Three men, including a railway employee, were arrested for the murder and violation of a 15-year-old girl in Assam. The incident occurred on September 9.

Three men, including a railway employee, were arrested for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old girl and subsequently violating her body in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday, police said.

Police said that they nabbed the accused on Wednesday after tracking one of their mobile phones , the number for which was found written in the victim’s notebook (HT representative photo)
Police said that they nabbed the accused on Wednesday after tracking one of their mobile phones , the number for which was found written in the victim’s notebook (HT representative photo)

The alleged incident took place on September 9 when the three accused, aged between 25 and 27, barged into the minor’s house. The accused were identified as Biplab Paul, Subhra Malakar and Rahul Das, a railway employee – all residents of Karimganj district. Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das said initial investigations suggested the victim was known to accused Rahul Das.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The post mortem report revealed that the girl was first strangled to death and later her body was violated,” Das said. The SP confirmed that the three accused were involved in violating the body. According to a police officer, “ On September 9, the three accused forcibly entered her housein the absence of her parents,” the officer said.

The SP said:“Rahul Das is a railway employee. It is suspected that he was known to the girl.We are questioning him to get further details.”

Police said that in their complaint, the victim’s family alleged that Rahul stalked and threatened her a few days before the murder. Police said that they nabbed the accused on Wednesday after tracking one of their mobile phones , the number for which was found written in the victim’s notebook. “With the help of the phone number, we traced them,” Das said. Police said a case has been registered under Sections 376 (gangrape) and 302 (murder), of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Pocso Act. “The accused will be produced before a court on Friday,” Das said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out