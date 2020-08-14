e-paper
16 maoists surrender in Chattisgarh’s Dantewada: Police

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said, “16 maoists have surrendered out of whom three carried rewards on their heads. Most of them belong to the western parts of the Bastar district.”

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The Dantewada SP further informed that the surrendered maoists used to demolish railway tracks and kill Panchayat executives and villagers. Most of the others were ground level militia.(Arabinda Mahapatra/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Sixteen maoists including three commander-level personnel surrendered before the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada on Thursday.

“Three of them are commander-level maoists and were carrying rewards on their heads. There are five cases each registered against two and four cases against one Naxal,” he added.

The Dantewada SP further informed that the surrendered maoists used to demolish railway tracks and kill Panchayat executives and villagers. Most of the others were ground level militia.

