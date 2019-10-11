16-year-old Jharkhand boy stabs father to death, sent to correctional home

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:02 IST

A class nine student allegedly killed his inebriated father after stabbing him repeatedly on Thursday night in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said.

The police apprehended the 16-year-old boy and forwarded him to a probation home in Gumla on Friday. The area where the incident took place falls under Sisai police station.

According to the police, the deceased, a 39-year-old man was a security guard posted at an ATM kiosk of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Sisai. He had a quarrel with his wife last night.

His elder son, who had interfered to settle the dispute between them, in a fit of anger brought a knife and stabbed his father to death.

“We were informed about the incident on Friday morning. We rushed there and recovered the body on which we noticed three cut marks including the one on the side of the neck. It appears that death was caused due to excessive bleeding. The post-mortem has been conducted and we are waiting for its report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” said Sisai police station in-charge Vishnu Deo Choudhary.

He further revealed that a complaint had been registered. “The boy was apprehended and sent to a probation home,” he said.

Reportedly, on Thursday night at around 7 pm, while the security guard was returning home from duty in an inebriated condition, his bike suddenly developed a snag and stopped at some distance from his residence.

He called his minor daughter and asked her to push the bike from behind. His wife, who witnessed the entire episode picked a fight for calling their daughter to push the bike.

While both were exchanging heated arguments, their elder son interfered to calm them down. But the brawl between them didn’t stop and the son in a fit of rage brought a knife from the house and stabbed his father thrice, police sources said.

The family then informed the deceased’s brother, who reached the spot and called a local doctor. After preliminary treatment, the family members found the deceased recovering and they didn’t take him to a hospital. The man, later, died at about 10 pm, police said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 22:02 IST