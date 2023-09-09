16-year-old dies by suicide, two detained in Rajasthan

A 16-year-old girl on Friday died by suicide allegedly after she was sexually harassed by four men in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, police said adding, two of the accused have been detained for interrogation.. When the girl’s mother returned home after some time, she found her body, police said (Representative photo)

According to police, the Class 9 student was on way home from school when four men on motorcycles accosted her and sexually harassed her. The girl raised an alarm and passersby reached the spot to help her, police said, adding that the locals nabbed two of the men and tied them to a tree, while the other two managed to flee.

The girl’s family also reached the spot, police said, adding that the residents informed the police and handed over the two men to them.

“Meanwhile, the girl reached her home and died by suicide,” Kanchanpur police station in-charge Yogendra Sharma said, adding that the teenager was alone at her home at the time of the incident.

Police took the girl to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kanchanpur where doctors declared her dead. “A post-mortem examination was also held at the CHC, and the body was handed over to the family members after the autopsy. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was also sent to the girl’s home to collect samples,” Sharma said.

“Two men have been detained for interrogation. The girl’s family is yet to file a complaint. Further investigation is underway,” he added.