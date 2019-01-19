17 children injured as school bus overturns in Himachal’s Hamirpur

Seventeen children were among the 19 injured when a private school’s bus they were travelling in overturned near Salasi village in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital in Hamirpur and were discharged after first aid.

The bus was on its way to the K Key Public Senior Secondary School in Hamirpuri from Salasi when the accident took place near a hotel management institute in the village.

“There were total 25 occupants in the bus, including 23 school children. Seventeen children, along with the driver and conductor sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Dr Radhakrishnan government medical college in Hamirpur. They were later discharged after treatment,” investigating officer sub-inspector Mohan Singh said.

The injured driver was identified as Narinder Singh,45, a resident of Bhurnad village in Hamirpur district.

The district administration was immediately informed about the accident following which police reached the spot and removed the injured from the bus.

“The students were in the age group of 5-10 years. Prima facie, the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, but it appears that it had developed a mechanical snag which led to this accident. The matter is being investigated,” Hamirpur additional superintendent of police Balbir Thakur said.

School principal Suresh Katoch said the bus was six years old and belonged to the school. “There was no mechanical snag in the bus and it was well examined,” he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal code has been registered at Sadar police station in Hamirpur.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 19:18 IST