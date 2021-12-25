Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
17 girls at Chhattisgarh school test positive; reports of 476 students awaited

A school in Raigarh district has reported 17 positive cases of Covid-19, an official said on Saturday, 
As of Friday, Chhattisgarh has a caseload of 10,07,540, including 13,597 deaths.
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 08:42 PM IST
PTI | , Raigarh

At least 17 girls of Classes VIII and X of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bhupdevpur in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday. Raigarh Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. S. N. Keshari said the 17 girls have been shifted from the hostel to a guesthouse and the entire school has been declared as a 'containment zone'. 

"The reports of the 13 girls returned positive on Friday and the remaining four on Saturday. Samples of 176 girls studying in Classes VI to XII were tested on Friday and that of 300 boys on Saturday. These results are awaited," he said.

"Last Sunday, parents of some of the children had come to meet them. One of the parents was infected. The health department has set up a camp to curb the spread and monitor the situation," he added. Incidentally, Raigarh district has led the daily addition tally in Chhattisgarh on December 18, 19, 21 and 22, local officials said. As of Friday, Chhattisgarh has a caseload of 10,07,540, including 13,597 deaths. 

