17-year-old Odisha girl raped, blackmailed for three months

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:52 IST

Even as opposition BJP continued to demand Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s resignation over the alleged gang rape of a minor girl by a dismissed constable, two more cases of sexual assault on minor girls were reported on Wednesday from Bhadrak and Sundargarh districts.

In Bhadrak district, the mother of a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint against a 30-year-old neighbour for blackmailing her daughter with her nude photo and sexually exploiting her for the last 3 months.

Bhadrak SP Rajesh Pandit said Bichitra Majhi had been sexually assaulting the girl after taking her nude photo when she was undressing 3 months ago. The girl confided in her parents when she couldn’t tolerate it further.

“The accused, who also threatened the parents, had been arrested and will be charge-sheeted in 15 days,” said Bhadrak SP.

Several changes under the Indian Penal Code and the Pocso Act had been slapped on the accused.

In a separate case, a 16-year-old orphan girl of Rourkela city lodged a case of sexual assault against her uncle.

She said her uncle, who had captured her parent’s house and used to torture her and other siblings regularly, attempted to rape her in an inebriated condition. The victim escaped and lodged a complaint with the police. However, she was allegedly attacked by her aunt for doing so. An FIR under Pocso Act has been registered.

Last month, Odisha minister of State for home Dibya Shankar Mishra said 1,865 rape cases were registered including sexual assault on 956 minor girls in the first nine months alone this year. The minister said cases of rape of minor girls had been on the rise from 1,212 in 2015, and 1,204 in 2016 to 1,283 in 2017 and 1,430 in 2018.