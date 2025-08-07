170 without ILPs, 134 with expired permits found in Manipur after 2,412 checked

Imphal: Around 170 people were found without valid Inner Line Permits (ILPs), while 134 others were carrying expired documents during a special drive in Manipur, police said. The Manipur Police have verified around 2,412 people since last week. (Representative photo)

“The defaulters were taken to the Mao Gate ILP counter and made to acquire the required ILP passes. So far, no illegal immigrant has been detected,” a note issued by Manipur Police late Wednesday night read.

Under the ILP system, which came into effect in the northeastern border state on January 1, 2020, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need to take permission to visit.

The Manipur Police have verified around 2,412 people since last week. “The drive was carried out in market areas, along National Highway-2, Maram-Peren Road, Tadubi-Tolloi Road and other inter-village roads in all PS (police station) jurisdictions by the Senapati district police task force, which was constituted for the above purpose. Also, thorough checking continues to be carried out at all border entry points. This special drive will be continued in the days to come,” a police officer said.

Manipur became the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable. The objective of the ILP system is to prevent the settlement of other Indian nationals in the states that come under it, so as to protect the indigenous population in terms of land, jobs, and other facilities.

More than 9 lakh Inner Line Permit documents have been issued, and over ₹13 crore has been generated as revenue till December last year, when the state celebrated five years of successful implementation of the ILP system in Manipur.

Manipur’s five districts — Chandel, Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl, and Churachandpur — share a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar.