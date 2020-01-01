Manipur to implement Inner Line Permit from Jan 1

india

Jan 01, 2020

Manipur’s chief minister N Biren Singh said on Tuesday the government is preparing to implement the inner line permit (ILP) system in the northeastern border state from the first day of the new year.

Stating ILP is the “long due demand” of the people, Singh said officials to be involved in implementing the system have been given the necessary instruction.

“This act is mainly to save the indigenous population of the state,” the chief minister said.

Singh said the process is in its initial stage and the government will take more time as it needs software where entry and exit of people can be registered through a computerised system.

“But for the time being, we will do it manually.”

Manipur is the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP regime is applicable.

The Meghalaya assembly passed a unanimous resolution for implementation of inner line permit regime in the state earlier in December amid demands and protests by local groups.

In states that come under the ILP regime, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need to take permission to visit them.

The objective of the ILP system is to prevent settlement of other Indian nationals in the states that come under it so as to protect the indigenous population in terms of land, jobs, and other facilities.