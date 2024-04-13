174-year-old Rashtrapati Niwas is biggest tourist draw in Shimla

Rashtrapati Niwas, located on the outskirts of state capital Shimla has emerged as a major tourist attraction since being thrown open to the public last April. Thus far, more than 50,000 people have visited the complex, with footfall peaking at 650 people on April 7. (Wikimedia Commons)

The 174-year-old building, built largely in the English style, has an orchard and sprawling green lawns and was opened to the public by President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Shimla last year. Visitors can take a tour of the building (tickets are priced at ₹ 50 for Indians and ₹250 for foreigners) except on Mondays, government holidays, and when the president is visiting.

The building was originally constructed by the then Medical Superintendent of Simla (earlier name) whose name is not known. It was taken on lease from Raja of Koti by Lord William Hay. The local population used to call it “Larty Sahib Ki Kothi”, i.e. house of Larty, as Lord William Hay was referred to by locals. The lease moved to Sir William Mansfield, Commander-in-Chief, and then By Sir Edward Buck in 1881. In 1896, the Raja of Koti retook possession of the estate and consigned to the government on permanent lease by Raja of Koti. The Earl of Elgin was the first Viceroy of India to use the building as a Viceregal residence. Lord Elgin secured its use for future viceroys and spent many of his weekends there.

In 2017, former President Ram Nath Kovind , then governor of Bihar, was turned back from the gates of the building because he did not have permission from Rashtrapati Bhawan to visit it (his visit was unplanned). Less than a month later, he was named the Presidential candidate. In 2018, he visited Shimla and stayed at the very building.

“We never expected the building to have the kind of footfall it is witnessing,” said the manager of the building Sanju Dogra. The building’s eight rooms on the ground floor have been opened to the public. “About 20 % of the tourists are locals while 80% are outsiders,” he added. Apart from an orchard trail, the complex also has a 1.5-km long forest trail from one of its gates to a helipad. Dogra said that Rashtrapati Niwas plans to organize cultural events on the premises every month.