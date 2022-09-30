175 held in crackdown on drug networks: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) this week launched a massive crackdown on narcotics networks with global footprints along with states’ police and arrested at least 175 people, the CBI said on Thursday.

As many as 127 first information reports (FIRs) were filed by the two agencies involved in ‘Operation Garuda’ that was carried out to “disrupt, degrade and dismantle” drug networks with international linkages, the CBI said in a statement.

Police of eight states and Union territories, including Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, along with the NCB tracked around 6,600 suspects and registered 127 cases. Subsequently, 175 people, including six absconders and proclaimed offenders, were arrested, the CBI said.

The operation was planned through “rapid exchange” of intelligence on narco-trafficking and coordinated actions with enforcement agencies across international jurisdictions through Interpol.

The agencies targeted smuggling of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, with a special focus on the Indian Ocean region, it said.

“Drug trafficking networks with international linkages require law enforcement cooperation across international jurisdiction. Operation GARUDA, CBI-led global operation, seeks to target drug networks with international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones and support elements,” the statement said.

The CBI and NCB worked with intelligence agencies and police of different states for information exchange, analysis and operational information.

“Illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, including 5.125 kg heroin, 33.936 kg ganja, 3.29 kg charas, 1,365 gm Mephedrone, 33.80 gm of smack, around 87 tablets, 122 injections and 87 syringes of Buprenorphine, 946 Alpazolam tablets, 105.997 kg Tramadol, 10 gm hash oil, 0.9 gm Ecstacy pills, 1.150 kg opium, 30 kg poppy husk, 1.437 kg intoxicant powder and 1,1039 pills/capsules were recovered,” the federal agency said.