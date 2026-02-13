18-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota

Kota: An 18-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, police said on Friday. (Representative photo)

The deceased was a resident of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and had been staying in Kota for the past few months while preparing for online tests.

“The student had shifted to Kota around two-and-a-half months ago and was preparing through online study material and test series,” Station House Officer (SHO) Baldev said.

According to the police, the student informed neighbours that she had consumed a toxic substance and sought help. “She was taken to a hospital but died during treatment. Her body was kept in the mortuary, and a postmortem was conducted after her family members arrived on Friday,” an officer said.

Police said further investigation is underway, and statements from relatives and acquaintances are being recorded to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290