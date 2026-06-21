19-year-old Hisar NEET aspirant dies by suicide hours before re-test

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Hisar district died by suicide on Sunday morning, hours before she was scheduled to appear for the examination.

The victim was a resident of Dhani Khan Bahadur village in the Barwala area. (Representational Image)(PTI)

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The deceased was a resident of Dhani Khan Bahadur village in the Barwala area.

According to her family members, she allegedly consumed pesticide at her home on Sunday morning, just hours before she was due to appear for the examination at around 11 am.

The deceased had been preparing for the NEET exam while staying in Sikar, Rajasthan. This was her third attempt at the medical entrance test. She was unable to qualify in her first attempt, while her second attempt was cancelled following the paper leak controversy.

Also Read: Broken ribs, injured lungs, but NEET aspirant still turned up to write exam; NTA stepped in to help

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday morning, at around 10 am, the 19-year-old suddenly began vomiting. Her mother, who was at home with her, immediately took her to a local doctor in the village. The doctor administered an injection, but her condition failed to improve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday morning, at around 10 am, the 19-year-old suddenly began vomiting. Her mother, who was at home with her, immediately took her to a local doctor in the village. The doctor administered an injection, but her condition failed to improve. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When family members questioned her, she reportedly revealed that she had consumed pesticide kept at home. She was then rushed to a private hospital in Hisar in a critical condition. However, doctors declared her brought dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When family members questioned her, she reportedly revealed that she had consumed pesticide kept at home. She was then rushed to a private hospital in Hisar in a critical condition. However, doctors declared her brought dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her father, a field officer with HAFED in Uklana, said she had appeared normal on Sunday morning. According to him, she had studied throughout the night and had told family members that she would leave for her examination centre at 11 am. He had already left for work by then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her father, a field officer with HAFED in Uklana, said she had appeared normal on Sunday morning. According to him, she had studied throughout the night and had told family members that she would leave for her examination centre at 11 am. He had already left for work by then. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: NEET UG re-test LIVE updates: Third-attempt aspirant dies by suicide on exam morning. She was 19 | 14th death so far

"She didn't give any indication that she would take such a step. She seemed completely normal," he said.

When contacted, Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said, "Yes, there are reports that a 19-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide. However, it cannot be ascertained that her death was due to examination-related stress."

He said that the post-mortem examination had been conducted and that the police investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, village sarpanch Vijay Singh too said it could not be ascertained whether the death was linked to the examination.

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Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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