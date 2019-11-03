e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

19-year-old wrestler dies during competition in Madhya Pradesh

The wrestling competition was organised in Beltola village after Diwali, in which a number of wrestlers from several parts of the state were participating.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
A 19-year-old wrestler in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district died of a cardiac arrest during a competition on Saturday night. (Representative Image)
A 19-year-old wrestler in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district died of a cardiac arrest during a competition on Saturday night. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 19-year-old wrestler in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district died of a cardiac arrest during a competition on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The wrestling competition was organised in Beltola village after Diwali, in which a number of wrestlers from several parts of the state were participating.

Sonu Yadav, a local wrestler from Bhomatola village, had won against two wrestlers and was in the third round of the competition when he fainted after about two minutes of wrestling, said police.

“People who had gathered to watch the competition and organisers initially thought the deceased couldn’t stand against his rival. However, when he didn’t rise for some moments he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Kurai police station’s in-charge Ganpat Singh Uike said.

Uike said a post-mortem examination on Yadav’s body was conducted on Sunday. The post-mortem report suggested that the wrestler died of a cardiac arrest.

“However, police are investigating the matter to see if there was any foul play behind the death of the wrestler,” he added.

After the autopsy, the body of the wrestler was handed over to his family members.

The police officer said there was no complaint so far from family members against anyone. However, if anyone was found guilty the police would take action against them.

(With input from Azhar Khan in Seoni)

tags
top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News