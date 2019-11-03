19-year-old wrestler dies during competition in Madhya Pradesh

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:27 IST

A 19-year-old wrestler in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district died of a cardiac arrest during a competition on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The wrestling competition was organised in Beltola village after Diwali, in which a number of wrestlers from several parts of the state were participating.

Sonu Yadav, a local wrestler from Bhomatola village, had won against two wrestlers and was in the third round of the competition when he fainted after about two minutes of wrestling, said police.

“People who had gathered to watch the competition and organisers initially thought the deceased couldn’t stand against his rival. However, when he didn’t rise for some moments he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Kurai police station’s in-charge Ganpat Singh Uike said.

Uike said a post-mortem examination on Yadav’s body was conducted on Sunday. The post-mortem report suggested that the wrestler died of a cardiac arrest.

“However, police are investigating the matter to see if there was any foul play behind the death of the wrestler,” he added.

After the autopsy, the body of the wrestler was handed over to his family members.

The police officer said there was no complaint so far from family members against anyone. However, if anyone was found guilty the police would take action against them.

(With input from Azhar Khan in Seoni)