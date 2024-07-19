192 IndiGo flights cancelled; refund, rebook option temporarily unavailable amid Microsoft outage

As hundreds of aircraft around the world came to a grinding halt due to a widespread global computer outage, IndiGo airlines on Friday said the option of rebook a flight or claim a refund was temporarily unavailable. The low-cost airline said the flights were cancelled due to a “cascading effect of the worldwide travel system outage”, which IndiGo said was beyond its control. IndiGo shared a list flights cancelled due to the global outage.(AFP File Photo)

“Flights are cancelled due to the cascading effect of the worldwide travel system outage, beyond our control. The option to rebook/claim a refund is temporarily unavailable,” IndiGo posted on X.

The airline also shared a list which showed 192 flights operated by IndiGo has been cancelled so far.

Check the list of cancelled flights here

In another update, IndiGo said it was facing a “network-wide issue with Microsoft Azure”, causing delays at airports.

“Check-ins may be slower and queues longer. Our Digital team is working with Microsoft to resolve this swiftly. For assistance, please reach out to our on-ground team,” it said.

Delhi International Airport reported some services being impacted, with passengers complaining on social media of long waits at check-in and baggage counters, as well as display boards of flight information down.

Budget carrier SpiceJet and Akasa also experienced disruptions in their online check-in and boarding processes across their networks, forcing them to switch to manual mode.

Budget carrier Akasa said: “Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable. Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports.”

Civil aviation minister Rammohan Naidu said he has directed airport authorities and airlines to be “compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays.”

“We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to ensure your safe and swift travel. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated,” he said.