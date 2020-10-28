2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
The two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling along the LoC in the Balakote sector.india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:41 IST
Poonch
Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the Line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources said.
The two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling along the LoC in the Balakote sector.
They have been moved to a hospital for treatment, they said.
tags
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
trending topics