e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

The two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling along the LoC in the Balakote sector.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Poonch
(PTI Photo)
         

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the Line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources said.

The two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling along the LoC in the Balakote sector.

They have been moved to a hospital for treatment, they said.

tags
top news
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Channel apologises for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment in Bigg Boss
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
Rahul Gandhi asked for votes in tweet on day one of Bihar polls: BJP to EC
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
HT Explains: As Bihar votes, here are all the key details you need to know
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In