Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 Bihar IPS officers including one who tried to con DGP suspended

2 Bihar IPS officers including one who tried to con DGP suspended

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 08:51 PM IST

Officials said the suspension orders were issued after a call from chief minister Nitish Kumar who inquired about the action taken against the Purnia district SP following the vigilance raid a week ago

The two IPS officers, Aditya Sharma of 2011 batch, and Daya Shankar of 2014 batch, were issued by Bihar’s home department on Tuesday (File Photo)
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were suspended by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Tuesday. The Bihar home department issued orders to suspend Daya Shankar, a 2014 batch IPS officer posted as superintendent of police, Purnia district, and his senior, 2011 bach IPS officer Aditya Kumar.

Aditya Kumar’s suspension comes just two days after the economic offences unit of Bihar registered a case against him and his associate who called up the state director general of police SK Singhal posing as the Patna high court chief justice Sanjay Karol and advised Singhal to scrap a case registered against Kumar. On Monday, the Bihar police said the man accused of making the phone call, Abhishek Agrawal had been arrested.

Officials said the suspension orders were issued after a call from chief minister Nitish Kumar who inquired about the action taken against the Purnia district SP following the vigilance raid a week ago.

The vigilance raids at locations linked to Daya Shankar were the third instance of the special vigilance unit acting against an IPS officer since the unit was set up in 2006. The first IPS officer to come under the special unit’s radar was former director general of police Narayan Mishra in 2007.

According to the SVU, officials seized 2.96 lakh cash and jewellery worth 28 lakh from Daya Shankar’s residence in Purnia, 1.52 lakh cash from his two flats and a shop on Biscuit Factory Road at Danapur in Patna.

Additional director general (SVU) NH Khan said Daya Shankar alleged acquired huge immovable property in his and his wife’s names in Patna. “The SP’s personal staff, officers, bodyguards and others are also involved in his money-minting pursuit,” Khan alleged, adding that the sleuths also raided residences of SP’s close associates, including SHO of Sadar police station Sanjay Kumar Singh, the SP’s aide Niraj Kumar Singh, constable Sawan Kumar and a builder Sanjeev Kumar.

The SVU also accused Daya Shankar of spending 67 lakh on the interiors of his flat.

Tuesday’s home department order on Aditya Kumar who was posted as Assistant Inspector General (Inspection), cited a case registered against him by economic offences unit to pressure the police chief to take administrative decisions that favour the IPS officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP