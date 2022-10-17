Man posing as Patna HC chief justice arrested

Bihar Police’s economic offences unit (EOU) has arrested four persons, including one Abhishek Agrawal (42), who allegedly called the state police chief posing as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court and asked him to close a case against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Aditya Kumar, who was accused of conspiring with the liquor mafia when he was posted in Gaya as senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The EoU has registered an FIR against five persons — 2011-batch IPS officer Aditya Kumar, Abhishek Agrawal, Gaurav Raj (24), Subham Kumar (20) and Rahul Ranjan Jaiswal (28) — and booked them for cheating, impersonation, extortion and other crimes on the basis of the statement of Deputy SP Bhaskar Ranjan, police said.

HT has seen the FIR (first information report).

Police said Agrawal is well known in the police and bureaucratic circles of the state and his social media pages are filled with pictures of him with several IPS and IAS officers, including Aditya Kumar, who is currently posted as an assistant inspector general (AIG) with the police headquarters.

“Agrawal has served time in jail several times in the past on the charges of blackmailing and fraud. EoU will collect his voice samples and send them for forensic examination,” said a senior official of EoU on the condition of anonymity.

EoU officials familiar with the matter told HT that Agrawal confessed to having called director general of police (SGP) S K Singhal while posing as chief justice and directed him to close the case against IPS officer Aditya Kumar, conclude departmental proceedings against him and give him a good posting.

According to police, when Aditya Kumar was the SSP of Gaya, a consignment of liquor was caught. The then Magadh range IG Amit Lodha had ordered the SSP to take action against Fatehpur police station house officer, but Kumar did not comply.

On May 29, a case was registered against Aditya Kumar and the then SHO, Sanjay Kumar, with the Fatehpur police station on the basis of the statement of DSP (headquarters) Anjani Kumar following a directive from the police headquarters.

The Patna High Court granted him (Aditya Kumar) anticipatory bail on August 8 this year.

