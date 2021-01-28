2 burnt to death strapped to seats as car catches fire after collision in Andhra
Two persons were burnt alive strapped to their seats and three others escaped with injuries when a car in which they were travelling collided with an electric pole and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Thursday morning, the police said.
The incident happened at around 7 am Mallisala village of Jaggampet block on the national highway (NH16) when five members of a family were returning from Gokavaram town in East Godavari district to Visakhapatnam, East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said.
The deceased were identified as Veerni Hanumanth Rao (56) of Bukka Street near fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam city and Mattu Sateesh (41) of Fazillabad village of Devipatnam block in East Godavari district.
Three other members of Hanumantha Rao’s family - Veerni Rama Devi, Mannem Bhanu and Mannem Adithya - escaped with injuries. The injured were shifted to Jaggampet government hospital for treatment, the SP said.
Preliminary enquiries by the police revealed that Sateesh, who was driving the car, lost control over the steering wheel and collided with an electric pole. “As a result of the impact of the collision, live power lines fell on the vehicle and it caught fire within seconds,” the police official said.
Rao and Sateesh, who were wearing seat belts, could not escape from engulfing flames and were burnt alive. The other three in the back seat quickly came out and managed to save themselves, though they, too, sustained minor burn injuries.
Jaggampeta inspector of police V Suresh Babu and his team, along with fire tenders, rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The police shifted the injured to the Jaggampet government hospital. “Investigation is going on,” the SP said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
147 districts recorded no new Covid-19 cases last week: Health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China yet to explain changed stance, massing of troops: Jaishankar on LAC row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police lodge case of sedition in connection with Red Fort incidents on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC slams Centre for not curbing instigating TV programmes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Hunt on for 'flag-hoister', family; kin says Jugraj is innocent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 burnt to death strapped to seats as car catches fire after collision in Andhra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News Updates from HT: Centre provoked farmers to commit violence, says Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intense cold grips Kashmir valley, Srinagar at low of minus 2 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi thinks many farmers haven't understood new laws. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds NCC's role in serving society during Covid-19 pandemic
- PM Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour at the rally of NCC at Cariappa ground in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to contest elections in 6 states, says Arvind Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh upgraded, now 72-seater aircrafts can land
- The Chhattisgarh government claimed it took the initiative taking the sentiments of Bilaspur residents into account and got the approval for the airport's up-gradation from the civil aviation department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP to contest polls in 6 states, including Himachal Pradesh, UP, Gujarat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 recovery rate hits nearly 97%: Govt
- India's present active caseload now composes of just 1.62% of India's total positive cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Thane records 260 fresh Covid-19 cases, two more fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox