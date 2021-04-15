2 charred to death in fire after collision of trucks outside Hyderabad

The driver of a container truck and its cleaner were charred to death in the fire caused when their vehicle rammed into another in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The accident took place on the Outer Ring Road expressway near Himayatsagar village on the outskirts of Hyderabad at around 4.30 am. The deceased were identified as Surya Kumar (driver), resident of Uttar Pradesh and Mrutyunjaya (cleaner), resident of Thane, Maharashtra.

“The exact age of the victims could not be ascertained immediately,” Rajendranagar inspector of police K Kanakaiah said.

According to the inspector, the container truck belongs to one Rayi Uma Maheshwar, a shrimp exporter from Palakole, West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.It was carrying a big consignment of shrimps to Mumbai.

“As the truck was passing through the ORR at high speed, it rammed into another truck at Himayatsagar exit road. Due to the impact of the collision, the driver’s cabin of the container truck caught fire and soon it engulfed the entire truck,” Kanakaiah said.

The driver and the cleaner were charred to death even before the police reached the spot with fire tenders, said the police officer.

“While the truck, which was rammed into, suffered partial damage, the container truck loaded with shrimp products was burnt completely” the inspector said.