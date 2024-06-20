2 Chhattisgarh Armed Force personnel killed as their vehicle falls into gorge

Raipur: Two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Balrampur district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place in Balrampur district (Twitter/ANI Photo)

Police said that apart from the two dead, another CAF jawan, the driver of the mini goods vehicle and a civilian were injured in the accident.

“The CAF personnel were engaged in shifting their camp when the incident occurred between Pundag and Bhutahi villages, bordering Jharkhand state,” Balrampur superintendent of police (SP) Lal Umed Singh said.

SP Singh said that the ‘D’ company of CAF’s 10th battalion was transferred from Ramchandrapur to Pundag. He added that security personnel, goods and other materials were being shifted in buses and trucks to a new camp location as part of the redeployment exercise.

“A big truck which was engaged in transportation could not go beyond Bandarchua village hence, a mini vehicle was engaged to carry goods loaded in the truck from there to the new camp location. After ferrying the goods once, the vehicle was engaged in another round of transportation when its driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn on a hill and fell into a gorge and hit a tree,” the SP added.

Police have identified the deceased as head constable Fateh Bahadur, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and constable Narayan Prasad, from Surguja district in Chhattisgarh. The injured constable was identified as Rapratap Singh.