...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

2 days, 3 ballistic missile defence tests: Inside DRDO's major milestone that puts India in elite list

Two interceptor missiles tested by the DRDO are capable of destroying enemy missiles with ranges between 2,000 km and 5,000 km, classified as IRBMs.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 09:42 am IST
By HT News Desk
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

India joined an elite group of countries on Friday, having successfully conducted three consecutive flight tests against long-range ballistic missiles. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the flight tests on June 10 and 11, and the completion marks a big step in India's defence capabilities.

DRDO has stepped up on the ballistic missile defence as Pakistan is acquiring missiles with multiple warheads.(X/@rajnathsingh)

Not just the flight tests, the maiden flight test of an anti-ship defence at medium range was also successful. Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for both achievements.

HT has learnt that two interceptor missiles tested by the DRDO are capable of destroying enemy missiles with ranges between 2,000 km and 5,000 km, classified as Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBMs).

The interceptor missiles, which remain unidentified by the government, are both exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric, and would soon be headed for trials as the flight tests were a success, government sources said.

Why India wants to bolster ballistic missile defence

India has seen enhanced focus on ballistic missile defence over the past few months. This time last year, the DRDO reportedly began work on a modified version of the Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile, designed to penetrate reinforced subterranean facilities.

With the success of three consecutive missile flight tests, India is now part of a select group of countries possessing the capability to defend against ballistic missile attacks, including threats posed by long-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), Rajnath Singh said on Friday, without specifying which other nations are part of the list.

This makes for a big milestone for India.

Also Read: DRDO successfully tests ULPGM-V3 missile | All about the indigenous weapon

Senior DRDO officials heaped praise on coordinated efforts by DRDO scientists, industry partners and the armed forces for successfully executing multiple complex tests within a span of 24 hours.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

india rajnath singh drdo
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 2 days, 3 ballistic missile defence tests: Inside DRDO's major milestone that puts India in elite list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.