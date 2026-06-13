2 days, 3 ballistic missile defence tests: Inside DRDO's major milestone that puts India in elite list

India joined an elite group of countries on Friday, having successfully conducted three consecutive flight tests against long-range ballistic missiles. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the flight tests on June 10 and 11, and the completion marks a big step in India's defence capabilities.

DRDO has stepped up on the ballistic missile defence as Pakistan is acquiring missiles with multiple warheads.(X/@rajnathsingh)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Not just the flight tests, the maiden flight test of an anti-ship defence at medium range was also successful. Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for both achievements.

HT has learnt that two interceptor missiles tested by the DRDO are capable of destroying enemy missiles with ranges between 2,000 km and 5,000 km, classified as Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missiles (IRBMs).

The interceptor missiles, which remain unidentified by the government, are both exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric, and would soon be headed for trials as the flight tests were a success, government sources said.

Why India wants to bolster ballistic missile defence

India has seen enhanced focus on ballistic missile defence over the past few months. This time last year, the DRDO reportedly began work on a modified version of the Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile, designed to penetrate reinforced subterranean facilities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} More recently in April, the Navy commissioned its newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Aridaman, India's third Arihant-class submarine, with the capability to become a launch platform for delivering nuclear warheads thousands of kilometres away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More recently in April, the Navy commissioned its newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Aridaman, India's third Arihant-class submarine, with the capability to become a launch platform for delivering nuclear warheads thousands of kilometres away. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} India has been developing a new class of high-powered missiles, some even with bunker buster capabilities, which can target enemy installations buried beneath layers of concrete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has been developing a new class of high-powered missiles, some even with bunker buster capabilities, which can target enemy installations buried beneath layers of concrete. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The focus on ballistic missile strengthening has grown because Pakistan is also developing long-range ballistic missiles such as Fateh-I, Fateh-II and the Chinese-origin P282, sources told HT. India now part of elite group of countries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The focus on ballistic missile strengthening has grown because Pakistan is also developing long-range ballistic missiles such as Fateh-I, Fateh-II and the Chinese-origin P282, sources told HT. India now part of elite group of countries {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With the success of three consecutive missile flight tests, India is now part of a select group of countries possessing the capability to defend against ballistic missile attacks, including threats posed by long-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), Rajnath Singh said on Friday, without specifying which other nations are part of the list.

This makes for a big milestone for India.

Also Read: DRDO successfully tests ULPGM-V3 missile | All about the indigenous weapon

Senior DRDO officials heaped praise on coordinated efforts by DRDO scientists, industry partners and the armed forces for successfully executing multiple complex tests within a span of 24 hours.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON