2 days of lockdown imposed in 3 MP districts amid Covid-19 surge

In Madhya Pradesh, the district crisis management committee imposed two days of lockdown in Khargone, Ratlam and Betul and three days lockdown in Chhindwara city, officials said. The committee took this decision on Thursday.

The lockdown was imposed on Saturday and Sunday in Ratlam, Khargone and Betul while in Chhindwara, it will start from Thursday night and will continue till Monday 6 am.

Earlier, the state government had imposed Sunday Lockdown in 12 districts including these four amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Chhindwara collector Saurabh Suman said, “The decision has been taken as the district is located on the border of Maharashtra and a large number of people are coming from the neighbouring state for celebration Rang Pachami.”

In Madhya Pradesh, 2546 positive cases were reported on Thursday, which is the highest since September 2020. There are 18,057 active cases in the state. The positivity rate has risen to 9.9%.

Medical education department minister Vishwas Sarang said, “In all 15,482 beds have been increased for Covid-19 patients in MP. The strict checking of masks and social distancing is being done. As the government is not in favour of complete lockdown so people are being made aware to follow Covid 19 protocols.”