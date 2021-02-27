2 days to go for Covid-19 vaccination Phase 2. Check eligibility, cost and more

In two days from now, India will start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination across the country. Those above the age of 60, or above the age of 45 with existing illnesses that make them more vulnerable to the viral disease is eligible to be inoculated in the phase. The government has also roped in private hospitals for the phase 2 of the world’s largest immunisation campaign.

In the first phase that began on January 16, only healthcare and frontline workers were being vaccinated. India has so far administered 14,242,547 shots. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are among the states that have recorded the highest number of vaccinations, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The government has stopped vaccination for two days - Saturday and Sunday - to update the Co-WIM app for the next phase of inoculation.

Here’s everything you need to know about phase 2 inoculation

Who among the 45-60 years age bracket are eligible?

The exhaustive list of comorbidities that would make people above 45 years of age be eligible to receive the Covid-19 shot has not yet been released by the government. Diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, or a history of conditions such as heart, lung, liver or/and kidney disorders or strokes are likely to be included, officials familiar with the development told HT.

Those in this group will need to produce a certificate duly attested by a registered medical practitioner about the comorbidity (or comorbidities) they have at the vaccination site (hospital).

What documents do you need?

There are 12 government-approved identification (ID) cards that can be used to cross-check information regarding the recipient. The approved IDs are: Aadhaar number, driving licence, health insurance smart card issued under the ministry of labour scheme, MGNREGA job card, voter ID card, official identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, PAN card, passbook issued by bank/post office, passport, pension document, service identity card issued to employees by central/state govt/PSUs/public limited companies, and smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under the National Population Register.

How much will the vaccine cost?

While the shots at government hospitals will be delivered free of cost, it has not yet been revealed how much it will cost at private hospitals.

The government is procuring the first 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine at ₹200 per dose. Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla had earlier said that the rate will later be increased to ₹1,000 per dose.

Which vaccine will you get?

In the first phase of the vaccine, the recipients were not allowed to choose between the two vaccines - Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by SII, and Covaxin, developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech -being administered in India currently. There is no word on the phase 2 plan on this yet.

Where all can you get vaccinated?

Apart from the 2,000 private hospitals already vaccinating across the country, close to 12,000 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will also be roped in the initial phase.

Will walk-ins be allowed?

Walk-ins will be allowed for people who are already registered with the system, the officials told HT.

When can you come for the second dose?

After all doses are given, a QR code-based certificate will be sent to the registered mobile number of the beneficiary with the help of the Co-WIN system. After administering the first dose, the vaccination officer ticks the completion checkbox in the Co-WIN system and the beneficiary receives an SMS notification with a link for date and time of subsequent dose, according to the government’s guidelines.