Two people died and 10 others were injured when a private van and government bus collided head on in Chengalpattu district near Chennai on Monday, said police. This was the third major road accident in a week in Tamil Nadu. 2 dead, 10 injured in van-bus collision in Chengalpattu distt

Police said the van was completely ripped apart while the front portion of the bus was destroyed. “Two women died on the spot,” said a police officer in Chengalpattu.

The deceased were identified as M Uma (40) and S Banu (24) The bus was going from Chennai to Puducherry

Chief minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to each of the families of the two deceased. “I have directed special treatment be provided to those injured in this accident who are receiving treatment at Chengalpattu Government General Hospital, Pooncheri Government Hospital, and private hospitals,” he wrote on X.

A day ago, on Sunday, 11 people died when two government buses (of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) collided in Sivaganga district. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.

“The loss of lives due to a mishap in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu is deeply saddening,” the Prime Minister posted on X. “My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.” Both buses had been completely mangled.

On November 24, at least seven people died and over 30 others were injured in Tenkasi district after two private buses collided head on in another major impact.

Meanwhile, state minister of cooperation K R Periyakaruppan on Monday said one of the 11 victims of the road accident in Sivaganga district was yet to be identified. “No one has come forward to claim the body so far despite publicising the photographs,” Periyakaruppan said.