2 Delhi University colleges receive bomb threats, triggering panic

Two Delhi University colleges received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, triggering panic and deployment of Bomb Detection and Disposal Teams (BDDT) and police. The latest in a series of such emails was sent around 1.59am to Ramjas College and Deshbandhu College. Anti-sabotage checks were being carried out on campuses. (PTI/Representative)

Deputy police commissioner (north) Raja Banthia said the principal of Ramjas College reported the threat early in the morning, after which BDDT and local police began anti-sabotage checks on campus. Similar checks were carried out at Deshbandhu College as well.

So far, no suspicious objects have been found. Police said the sender of the threat email was yet to be identified.

A Ramjas College official said they checked the mail in the morning around 10 and immediately asked staff and students to vacate the campus. The students were escorted off campus, and police were called.

On November 20, five schools in Delhi received emails, warnings of bomb blasts, leading to evacuations and searches before the threats were later declared hoaxes.

Two days earlier, four district courts in Delhi and two Central Reserve Police Force-run schools received similar threats. Hearings at Saket, Patiala House, Rohini, and Dwarka courts were halted, and staff evacuated.

On October 28, over 200 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email, triggering searches before the threats were later declared a hoax.

Last year, a 17-year-old school student was “traced” but never apprehended after he had sent threatening emails to hundreds of schools. Over 500 schools received bomb threats last year.