2 detained in connection with CPI(M) leader’s murder

Kerala police on Tuesday took two persons in custody for questioning in connection with the murder of a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker in Palakkad on the eve of Independence Day, even as blame game between the ruling party and the RSS-affiliated groups continued.

The CPI(M) insisted that RSS-BJP workers were behind the murder of party local committee member K Shajahan (40) at Kottekad in Palakkad district, but the latter released profile pictures of some of the accused in social media claiming they were CPI(M) supporters.

“We have taken two persons in custody in connection with the murder and got definite lead about six others who directly participated in the crime. Real motive behind the crime can be established only after detailed investigation,” said Palakkad district police superintendent R Viswanadh. He refused to divulge details of the detained.

The victim’s family said the accused left the CPI(M) long back after Shajahan was elected to the local committee, and they often threatened him with dire consequences.

“He was killed by his former acquaintances. I never expected that my son will be betrayed like this,” said his mother S Sulekha. Another relative said one of the accused Naveen sent a warning to Shajahan that he would be killed before August 15. But Shajahan’s friend, who was with him when the incident took place, said all the accused were CPI(M) workers.

The CPI(M) district secretary EN Suresh Babu reiterated that the accused were party workers earlier, but they crossed over to the saffron camp later.

BJP leader C Krishnakumar alleged that some internal feud in the CPI(M) led to the murder and the party was in hurry to blame Sangh Parivar outfits to divert attention.

Shajahan was one of the accused in the murder of BJP activist Aruchami in 2008.

The opposition Congress said the CPI(M)’s claim was shrouded in mystery. “We oppose the BJP and RSS strongly. But you cannot put all blame on them and get away like this. We strongly feel that the party’s factional feud led to the murder,” said PCC president K Sudhakaran.

CPI(M) leader AK Balan said it was another instance that both the Congress and BJP talk in the same voice and tenor in the state.